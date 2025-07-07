Nokia's AI Tech Powers Greener Mobile Networks In Indonesia

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, a leading Indonesian digital telecom provider, has adopted Nokia Corp.’s NOK Energy Efficiency solution from its Autonomous Networks portfolio to cut energy use and lower CO₂ emissions across its national radio access network (RAN).

Leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze real-time traffic, the solution allows Indosat to automatically power down idle or underutilized radio equipment during low-demand periods.

Intelligent thermal management also reduces cooling-related energy consumption.

Delivered via a SaaS model, the solution avoids enormous upfront costs and removes the need for on-site maintenance, making it a greener and more efficient alternative, the company said in a press release.

The multi-vendor, AI-powered platform helps reduce both energy costs and environmental impact without compromising network performance or customer service.

The deployment follows a successful pilot in which Nokia’s solution effectively cut live network energy use. Nokia has expanded the rollout across its entire RAN footprint in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Central, and East Java.

Nokia stock surged over 16% year-to-date, topping the NYSE Composite’s close of 9%, backed by licensing deals and positive performance in its Network Infrastructure, Cloud, and Network Services divisions. The acquisition of Infinera and strategic partnerships also added to investor confidence. The stock gained over 33% in the last 12 months versus the index’s close to 15%.

Ten analysts have set an average price target of $5.44 for Nokia. Craig-Hallum gave the highest target of $7 on January 6, 2025. The three most recent ratings assigned an average target of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18% from Nokia’s current price.

Price Action: NOK stock is trading lower by 0.77% to $5.15 premarket at last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock