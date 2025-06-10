Nokia Taps AMD Processors To Power Next-Gen 5G Networks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD on Tuesday announced that Nokia Corp. NOK has included 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to power the Nokia Cloud Platform.

Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of Server Business, AMD, highlighted how telecom operators sought infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks.

Kal De, senior vice president of product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said the new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry’s sustainability goals.

The processors will be deployed within the Nokia Cloud Platform, a key component that supports containerized workloads foundational to 5G Core, edge, and enterprise applications. By integrating the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors into the Nokia Cloud Platform, Nokia will deliver impressive performance per watt.

AMD stock is down over 24% in the last 12 months as it grappled with intensifying competition with Nvidia Corp. NVDA with additional headwinds from the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya expressed optimism across computing and networking for GPU (Nvidia and AMD) and ASIC (Marvell Technology MRVL) vendors after attending a tech conference on Monday. Nvidia remains best positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI tide, supported by a multi-year lead in performance (AI scaling), pipeline, incumbency, scale, and developer support, Arya noted.

The analyst said that AMD continues to see strong sell-through in the second quarter, aided by higher-ASP new products, and could even see seasonal second-half strength.

Price Action: AMD stock is trading higher by 0.14% to $121.90 premarket at last check Tuesday.

