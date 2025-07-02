Gary Black Says Tesla's Q2 Deliveries Could Be A 'Buy The News' Event: 'I Believe TSLA Will Miss'

Investor Gary Black, the managing director of Future Fund LLC, says that Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Q2 deliveries could miss estimates amid the company's Robotaxi plans in Austin.

What Happened: "Tomorrow's $TSLA 2Q deliveries could be a ‘buy the news’ event, given low expectations going into the release," the investor said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

He added that Tesla would miss delivery estimates calculated by the market. Black then predicted 370k deliveries for the company with a -17% YoY decline as opposed to Wall Street estimates of 385k deliveries and a -13% YoY decline.

Black also questioned whether people would focus on the numbers. " I'm not sure it matters as everyone is focused on if and when TSLA robotaxi can scale," he said before adding that the Robotaxi launch in Austin did have a "safety driver in the passenger seat and there were a few disengagements.

The investor also outlined how Elon Musk's close aide, Omead Afshar's departure from Tesla, "confirmed" the poor delivery figures in Q2.

Why It Matters: The news comes as the investor had previously said that Q2 deliveries for Tesla would disappoint and reiterated his stance that the planned cheaper models could cannibalize sales.

Tesla has been battling a sales slump for some time, with the company reaching record market lows in several regions throughout the globe. Tesla sales declined more than 60% in Sweden and Denmark, sales data released by researchers suggests.

Musk has also been at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump over the latter's Big, Beautiful Bill, which aims to introduce a series of subsidy cuts and reiterates the President's anti-EV stance.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com