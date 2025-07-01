Palantir Is Building The Next AWS, Says Top Exec: Urges Startups To Build On PLTR To Tackle 'More Valuable' Problems Than Amazon Solved

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is positioning itself as the next Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN Amazon Web Services, according to a senior executive who believes the data analytics company offers superior solutions for complex enterprise problems.

What Happened: Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir, said on X Tuesday that his company is “building the next AWS” and urged entrepreneurs to leverage Palantir’s platform rather than compete with it. “If you want to build the next Palantir, you should build it on Palantir,” Mabrey wrote.

The executive’s comments came in response to Brendan Falk, founder and CEO of a Stealth Startup, who announced his company was pivoting away from enterprise artificial intelligence transformations after struggling with implementation challenges. Falk cited lengthy sales cycles, complex system integrations, and high maintenance costs as primary obstacles.

Mabrey argued that Palantir has already solved these fundamental problems through years of specialized development. “All the lessons in the thread are definitely true and the problems that we have beaten our heads against a wall solving with very talented people in a very specialized environment for a very long time,” he stated.

Why It Matters: When asked about specific unsolved problems more valuable than those AWS addressed, Mabrey responded with a single word: “Ontology.” In AI terminology, ontology refers to structured frameworks that help machines interpret and reason about data, mirroring human understanding.

Palantir has been aggressively expanding its commercial partnerships, recently announcing strategic alliances with SAP SE and Divergent Technologies. CEO Alex Karp highlighted the “extremely valuable” combination of Palantir’s Ontology and Foundry platforms with enterprise data systems.

The company’s stock has surged 426% over the past year, closing Tuesday at $136.32. However, investors face valuation risks, with price-to-sales ratios between 80-105x and forward P/E multiples exceeding 300x.

Mabrey emphasized that Palantir’s technological foundation enables startups to focus on higher-value problems rather than rebuilding basic infrastructure. “Really all of the value is in the problems we haven’t gotten to yet,” he concluded.

