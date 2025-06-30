Meta Is 'Gonna Need Time To Catch Up,' Says Hyperbolic CTO Yuchen Jin As OpenAI's Upcoming Open-Source Release Outperforms Existing ChatGPT Model

Hyperbolic Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Yuchen Jin on Sunday said that OpenAI plans to release an open-source artificial intelligence model next month that reportedly outperforms existing ChatGPT options, potentially intensifying competition with Meta Platforms Inc. META.

What Happened: “Sorry to hype — but having a few friends at OpenAI makes it hard not to hear how wild their open-source model dropping next month is,” Jin wrote on social media platform X . “It won’t run on a phone, but let’s just say it edges out one of the models in the ChatGPT dropdown. Meta’s gonna need some time to catch up.”

Jin clarified in subsequent posts that the upcoming release represents “a reasoning model” rather than a lightweight mobile version, addressing speculation about device optimization.

Box Inc. CEO Aaron Levie supported this approach, stating that the intelligence level should remain the primary focus over device compatibility.

The revelation comes amid escalating talent acquisition battles between major AI companies. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently countered OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s claims about $100 million signing bonuses, stating during a company meeting that “Sam is just being dishonest here” and accused Altman of creating a selective market for senior leadership roles.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Several OpenAI researchers, including Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai, recently joined Meta‘s “superintelligence team” after establishing OpenAI’s Zurich office. However, Beyer publicly denied receiving the rumored $100 million signing bonus, calling such reports “fake news.”

The competitive dynamics reflect broader industry tensions as companies vie for AI supremacy. OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate doubled to $10 billion in 2025, while ChatGPT reached 500 million weekly active users. Meanwhile, OpenAI and Microsoft Corporation MSFT reportedly dispute contractual terms regarding artificial general intelligence access.

Meta stock has gained momentum with analysts predicting potential increases toward $800, supported by the company’s aggressive AI recruitment strategy and Mark Zuckerberg‘s personal leadership of the superintelligence initiative.

