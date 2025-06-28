Meta Exec Dismisses OpenAI's Sam Altman's Claims of $100 Million Signing Bonuses: 'Sam Is Just Being Dishonest Here'

A top-ranking executive at Meta Platforms Inc. has leveled accusations of dishonesty against Sam Altman, the leader of OpenAI.

What Happened: The allegations pertain to claims of $100 million signing bonuses offered by Meta to lure leading AI researchers away from OpenAI. Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, refuted Altman’s allegations during a company-wide meeting last week.

Bosworth stated that Altman was implying that every individual was being offered such a lucrative package, a claim he deemed as an overstatement.

Altman had earlier sparked a debate by stating on the “Uncapped” podcast that Meta had started making significant offers to several members of his team. However, he also mentioned that none of their top talents had accepted these offers.

"Sam is just being dishonest here. He's suggesting that we're doing this for every single person… Look, you guys, the market's hot. It's not that hot," Bosworth said during the meeting.

Contrary to Altman’s statements, a number of OpenAI researchers have since transitioned to Meta. Lucas Beyer, one of the researchers who made the switch, confirmed his move but denied receiving a $100 million sign-on bonus.

As per the report by The Verge, Bosworth contended that Altman’s claims were missing vital context and accused him of creating a niche market for a very select group of people in senior leadership roles.

He suggested that Altman was blowing things out of proportion because Meta was successfully attracting talent from OpenAI.

"What Sam neglects to mention is that he's countering all these offers, creating a small market for a very, very small number of people who are for senior, senior leadership roles," Bosworth added.

Why It Matters: The allegations and counter-allegations between Meta and OpenAI highlight the intense competition in the AI industry for top talent. The claims of $100 million signing bonuses, whether true or exaggerated, underscore the high stakes involved in this sector.

The movement of researchers from OpenAI to Meta, despite Altman’s assertions, indicates a shift in the balance of power. This development could potentially impact the future trajectory of AI research and development.

