Elon Musk Reacts After Tesla Completes Autonomous Delivery Of Model Y: From Factory To Customer Home Across Town, Through Highways

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reached a significant milestone in autonomous driving technology. The company successfully completed its first fully autonomous delivery of a Model Y.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the EV giant achieved a milestone by completing the first fully autonomous delivery of a Model Y.

"The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!!" Musk said in a post on the social media platform X.

Musk credited the achievement to the efforts of the Tesla AI teams, responsible for both software and AI chip design.

He added that during the journey, there were no individuals inside the vehicle, nor were there any remote operators controlling it. Musk emphasized that this is, to the best of their knowledge, the first instance of a fully autonomous drive on public highways without any human presence or remote operation.

See Also: Tesla Robotaxi Has A Major Advantage Over Rivals Waymo And Zoox, Says Gary Black: ‘…Could Be Very Significant’

Why It Matters: This achievement follows a series of advancements in Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. Earlier this year, Musk revealed that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology would surpass human driving safety by the second quarter of 2025. He predicted that FSD would eventually become ten times safer than human drivers, reducing the likelihood of accidents significantly.

In January, Tesla announced a breakthrough, stating that its vehicles could autonomously navigate from the factory to loading docks without human intervention, which was the precursor to the current achievement.

Earlier this month, Tesla launched its Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, with a limited number of Model Y Robotaxis. This rollout signifies Tesla’s commitment to expanding its autonomous capabilities and deploying self-driving technology wherever approved.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives valued Tesla’s AI and autonomous driving technology at $1 trillion, highlighting the transformative potential of the company’s innovations.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Brandon Woyshnis / Shutterstock.com