Elon Musk Reacts To Video Of Cybertruck Withstanding Sledgehammer Blow: 'Built Bullet Tough'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hailed the Cybertruck's build quality as the EV giant grapples with declining sales figures in multiple markets across the globe, which experts believe could have led to Musk’s longtime aide Omead Afshar‘s exit from the company.

What Happened: Quoting a video by the Tesla Cybertruck's official handle on X on Thursday, the billionaire hailed the EV pickup truck's build.

"Built bullet tough," the billionaire said in the post. The video showcased an unscathed Cybertruck getting hit with things like a shopping cart, a baseball, as well as a sledgehammer.

Why It Matters: Musk's post comes in as Tesla has been under scrutiny by the NHTSA, or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over the company's FSD technology.

Recently, a video surfaced online that showcased a Cybertruck driving in the wrong lane while on FSD, which could pose a threat to the occupants of the vehicle.

The company also began accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck last month, as the company was also reportedly sitting on 10,000 units of unsold Cybertrucks in its U.S. inventory.

Tesla has also been experiencing poor sales and hitting record lows in multiple markets. The decline comes as Tesla's Chinese rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF overtook the automaker in global EV sales.

