Alibaba's AI Model Outperforms Radiologists In Early Gastric Cancer Detection

Alibaba Group Holding BABA showcased an artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to identify gastric cancer, co-developed by Alibaba’s Damo Academy and the Zhejiang Cancer Hospital.

The model can detect gastric cancer, even in early stages, by scanning computed tomography (CT) images. The AI model known as Grape derived its name from the “gastric cancer risk assessment procedure.”

Grape can analyze three-dimensional CT scans to detect and segment gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, SCMP reported on Thursday.

Diagnosis of gastric cancer currently requires an endoscopy, prompting the insertion of a camera and tiny biopsy instruments through the throat.

Citing a paper published in Nature Medicine on Tuesday, SCMP reported that the Grape model significantly outperformed radiologists.

This initiative underscores Alibaba’s strategic move to unlock value by integrating AI technology into its various operations, including healthcare.

Following a similar approach, Alibaba had already made a breakthrough in detecting pancreatic cancer in 2023, showcasing a growing focus on applying its AI expertise to critical medical challenges.

Beyond healthcare, Alibaba is also making waves in the general AI landscape. Last week, Alibaba revealed new Qwen3 AI models, signaling a possible collaboration or rollout with Apple Inc. AAPL in China amid rising local AI demand.

Alibaba co-founder and Chair Joe Tsai opted to open-source its Qwen models, citing their potential to drive demand for AI applications and cloud computing.

Open source gives the public access to a software program’s source code, allowing third-party developers to modify or scale up its capabilities.

IMARC Group expects the global open-source intelligence market to reach $58.0 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.93% from 2025 to 2033.

Price Action: BABA stock traded higher by 0.11% to $114.06 premarket at the last check Friday.

Photo by Aunt Spray via Shutterstock