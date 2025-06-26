Pearson Taps Google Cloud AI To Offer Tailored Learning Experiences

Google Cloud, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Pearson PLC PSO announced Thursday a partnership to reshape education through AI.

The multi-year collaboration aims to create AI-powered tools that personalize learning for students and provide educators with actionable insights to enhance educational outcomes globally.

This partnership leverages Google Cloud’s AI technologies, including its advanced Gemini and LearnLM models, to offer tailored learning experiences that adapt to individual student needs.

The goal is to move away from traditional, standardized learning methods and provide a more personalized approach.

Pearson and Google will work together to provide AI-driven study tools and use platforms like BigQuery to offer data-driven insights, enabling teachers to tailor instruction based on student progress.

They will also scale AI-powered content with tools like Veo and Imagen, ensuring quick, secure access to learning resources.

The collaboration emphasizes responsible AI practices, ensuring that these educational tools are secure, private, and designed with the best interests of students and educators in mind.

As Tara Brady from Google Cloud noted, this partnership is about unlocking AI’s potential to support personalized learning and equip teachers with the tools needed to inspire students and prepare them for future success.

Price Action: PSO shares were trading higher by 1.04% to $14.62, and GOOG was up 0.40% at $172.70 at last check Thursday.

