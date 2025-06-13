Pearson Targets Growing Skills Gap With Acquisition Of eDynamic Learning

Pearson PLC PSO announced Friday that it will acquire eDynamic Learning, a leading provider of Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum solutions, in a move aimed at strengthening its position in the Early Careers education market.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

eDynamic Learning serves over 885,000 students across more than 9,000 K-12 institutions, offering 325 digital courses across 40 career pathways.

Its programs also extend to post-secondary learners and adult professionals, focusing on career preparation through virtual simulations, workforce training, and teaching services.

The acquisition supports Pearson’s strategy to expand its career-readiness offerings and meet rising demand for skills-based learning programs.

The deal will be funded through Pearson’s existing cash reserves and available liquidity, with completion expected in the second half of 2025.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said the acquisition reflects a growing urgency among employers for job-ready talent in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

“Employers tell us they have an urgent need for career-ready workers,” Abbosh said, adding that the partnership will help address this skills gap.

As demand for workforce-aligned education accelerates, Pearson’s acquisition positions it to deliver more targeted, scalable solutions for early career learners entering a rapidly evolving job market.

Pearson held cash and cash equivalents of 543 million pounds as of December 31, 2024.

Price Action: PSO shares are trading lower by 1.72% to $14.57 at last check Friday.

