NXP Unveils Next-Gen Radar Chip To Boost Autonomous Driving Systems

NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI showcased its new S32R47 imaging radar processors in 16 nm FinFET technology on Thursday.

The third generation of imaging radar processors delivers up to twice the processing power of the previous generation.

With NXP’s mmWave radar transceivers, power management, and in-vehicle networking solutions, the S32R47 family meets functional safety ASIL ISO 26262 ASIL B(D) requirements.

According to Yole Intelligence’s Status of the Radar Industry 2024 report, by 2029, approximately 40% of vehicles entering the road will be passenger cars with driving automation Level 2+(L2+)/ Level 3 (L3), with an increasing number of vehicles with Level 4 (L4).

Imaging radar leverages richer point cloud data for more detailed modeling of the environment. This is a key enabler for AI-based perception systems, which allow for assisted and autonomous driving in the most challenging environmental conditions, such as complex urban scenarios.

The S32R47 integrates a high-performance multi-core radar processing system, allowing denser point cloud output and enhanced algorithms that enable next-generation ADAS systems. This results in better separability of objects, improved detection reliability, and more accurate classification of objects such as vulnerable road users or lost cargo.

In April, NXP reported first-quarter results. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.84 billion, down 9%, in line with analyst estimates. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.58.

NXP expects second-quarter revenue of $2.8 billion to $3 billion versus estimates of $2.87 billion. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.46 to $2.86 per share versus estimates of $2.65.

"NXP's first-quarter results and guidance for the second quarter underpin a cautious optimism that NXP continues to effectively navigate through a challenging set of market conditions. We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," said Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP.

"Considering these external factors, we are redoubling our efforts to manage what is in our direct control, enabling NXP to drive solid profitability and earnings," Sievers added.

Price Action: NXPI stock is trading up 0.97% to $188.69 at the last check on Thursday.

