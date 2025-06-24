Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Predicts $250 Billion GDP Boost From Humanoid Robot Adoption: TSLA, NVDA, AMD To Drive AI Revolution

In a recent report, Cathie Wood‘s ARK Invest has said that the widespread adoption of humanoid robots could potentially unlock a massive $250 billion in untapped gross domestic product (GDP).

What Happened: The article from Ark Invest delves into the potential economic impact of humanoid robots. It suggests that the adoption of humanoid robots could lead to a significant boost in productivity, potentially unlocking $250 billion in untapped GDP.

The report highlights the key players driving the AI revolution, including Tesla Inc. TSLA, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD.

The article points out that the U.S. is currently facing a labor shortage, and the adoption of humanoid robots could help alleviate this issue. It highlights the potential cost savings associated with the adoption of humanoid robots over human labor.

Wood’s report also identifies the key players driving the AI revolution. It singles out Tesla, Nvidia, and AMD as the companies at the forefront of this transformative technology.

See Also: Barack Obama Warns AI Revolution Is ‘Not Hype,’ Says ‘You’re Going To Start Seeing Shifts…’

Why It Matters: In a recent interview, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang suggested that Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, could be the first to achieve mass adoption and trigger a multi-trillion-dollar industry. This forecast is in line with a UBS report, which predicts that the number of humanoid robots in operation will reach 2 million by 2035 and a staggering 300 million by 2050.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also highlighted the cost-effectiveness of humanoid robots, stating that the cost of making an Optimus is half that of manufacturing a Tesla EV despite the complexity of the humanoid robot.

Robotics company Figure AI recently secured $675 million in funding and is in talks with UPS to integrate its humanoid robots into the global shipping giant’s logistics infrastructure. This surge in investment is expected to drive the global market for humanoid robots, with the UBS report predicting a significant increase in their numbers by 2050.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock