GOP Can't Kill USPS EV Fleet Under Tax Bill, Says Senate Parliamentarian

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough says Republicans cannot force the United States Postal Service or USPS, to scrap thousands of EVs and charging equipment under the new tax bill.

What Happened: The USPS currently has over 7,200 EVs in its fleet, which comprises Ford Motor Co.'s F e-Transit vehicles, Reuters reported on Monday.

The report suggests that the U.S. Postal Service warned that it could cost over $1.5 billion to replace the fleet and EV infrastructure. The Postal Service has spent over $450 million on the EV fleet, the report added. It also plans to procure over 66,000 EVs by 2028.

"Summarily removing all electric vehicles and charging infrastructure would hobble our ability to deliver to the American people," USPS said in a statement to Congress.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as the Senate Republicans also proposed their tax bill, which axes the $7,500 EV credit, but also does away with the $250 annual fee on EVs, unlike the House Republicans’ bill.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about his anti-EV stance, which he reiterated as he signed a resolution to overturn California's EV mandate to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2035.

Elsewhere, Trump said he was ‘amazed' by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of his presidential campaign in the runup to last year's election due to his anti-EV stance.

