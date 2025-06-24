Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth Explains Why He Joined The Army Reserve Alongside OpenAI, Palantir Execs — Shares How People At Facebook-Parent Reacted

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth has opened up about why he joined the Army Reserve as part of a new tech-focused unit alongside top executives from OpenAI and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR — and how his decision was received internally at Meta.

What Happened: Earlier this month, the U.S. Army launched Detachment 201, a new initiative bringing Silicon Valley tech leaders into military service.

Alongside Bosworth, the cohort includes Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil, and former OpenAI research head Bob McGrew.

In an interview with Blake Dodge, which was published on Monday, Bosworth said service had always interested him, but the timing and commitment never aligned — until now.

“I don't think I waited 10 minutes; I was like, ‘Yes, I would love to, it'd be the great honor of my life to do this,'” he told the journalist.

When answering, what was the internal response at Facebook-parent, he noted that it was "very, very positive."

Bosworth also said that his new role as a U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel will remain strictly independent of his responsibilities at Meta, especially as the tech giant deepens its own defense-related partnerships.

“For example, in the Army, I won't be allowed to advise on anything AR-related. But there are a huge amount of other things I absolutely can contribute to,” he said during the interview.

Bosworth believes his contribution will be less about combat and more about solving logistical and technological challenges.

The Army is "eager to get assistance," he said, adding, "They're also doing great — and able to figure out what to do with that help when it comes. I've been super impressed with them."

Why It’s Important: Last month, Meta announced a partnership with defense tech startup Anduril Industries to develop augmented reality (AR) devices for the U.S. Army.

The newly introduced EagleEye system uses AI to enhance soldiers’ sensory capabilities, enabling features like drone detection and target identification. It integrates Anduril’s autonomous software with Meta’s AI models.

The two companies have submitted a joint bid for an Army contract worth up to $100 million, part of a broader $22 billion initiative to modernize military wearables. If approved, it would be Meta's most significant partnership with the Pentagon to date.

Price Action: Meta shares climbed 2.37% during Monday's regular session and gained an additional 0.91% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: cvm on Shutterstock.com

