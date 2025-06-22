Jensen Huang-Led Nvidia Honors Pioneering Women In Science With AI Chip Names: Here's The Legacy Behind Ada, Hopper And Rubin Architectures

As Nvidia Corp. NVDA strengthens its position in the AI hardware market, the company is quietly paying tribute to some of history's most influential scientists by naming its powerful chip architectures after women whose groundbreaking work laid the foundation for modern computing and science.

Ada Lovelace: The First Computer Programmer

Nvidia's Ada architecture, used in gaming graphics and AI processing, is named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century British mathematician. Often credited as the world's first computer programmer, Lovelace theorized that machines could go beyond calculations to manipulate symbols, music, and images—an idea that foreshadowed modern computing.

In 1979, the U.S. Department of Defense named a programming language "Ada" in her honor.

Grace Hopper: The Mother Of Modern Programming

The company's Hopper architecture recognizes Grace Hopper, a U.S. Navy rear admiral and computer science pioneer. During World War II, Hopper worked on the Mark I, one of the earliest general-purpose computers. She played a critical role in the development of automatic programming and helped lay the groundwork for programming languages like COBOL.

Hopper, who passed away in 1992, is remembered as a visionary who helped bridge military computing and modern software development.

Vera Rubin: Illuminating The Universe's Mysteries

Nvidia's Rubin architecture honors Vera Rubin, the astronomer who provided some of the first observational evidence for dark matter. In the 1970s, after studying more than 60 galaxies with colleague Kent Ford, Rubin's work helped reshape astrophysics.

She became the first woman scientist on staff at the Carnegie Institution's Department of Terrestrial Magnetism in 1965. Rubin passed away in 2016.

Why It's Important: Nvidia currently has a market cap of $3.5 trillion, making it the second most valuable company in the world.

In May, Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, marking a 69% increase year-over-year and a 12% rise from the previous quarter. The figure surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $43.2 billion.

Price Action: Nvidia shares have climbed 5.18% year-to-date and gained 11.24% over the past year. On Wednesday, the stock rose 0.94%, closing at $145.48, according to Benzinga Pro.

