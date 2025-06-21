Sam Altman Says AI Will Make His Kids More Capable, Not More Intelligent: 'My Kids Will Never Be Smarter Than AI'

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared insights on the influence of AI on his children during the inaugural episode of the OpenAI Podcast, released Wednesday.

Altman believes AI tools like ChatGPT will make his children more capable, though not necessarily more intelligent, than previous generations.

What Happened: Altman, who announced the birth of his first child on February 22, emphasized that while AI will present challenges, the benefits will surpass the drawbacks. He stated, “My kids will never be smarter than AI,” but they will excel in utilizing these technologies. Altman expressed confidence that future generations will not be troubled by AI’s superior intelligence.

He also acknowledged potential societal issues arising from AI, such as increased dependency and problematic parasocial relationships. However, Altman remains optimistic about AI’s overall positive impact.

Altman described himself as “extremely kid-pilled,” advocating for having more children, and revealed that ChatGPT significantly aids his parenting approach, despite its tendency to “hallucinate” or provide incorrect information.

Why It Matters: The conversation around AI’s impact on future generations comes amid ongoing tensions between Altman and Elon Musk. Altman recently expressed regret over underestimating Musk’s influence in government, specifically regarding the “Stargate” data-center deal.

Additionally, Meta Platforms Inc. META has been aggressively attempting to recruit OpenAI’s top talent, offering substantial salaries. However, Altman has been actively countering these offers to retain his team.

Furthermore, Altman has previously noted that AI can replace entry-level jobs, a sentiment echoed in a panel discussion with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy.

