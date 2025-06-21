Meta Tried Luring OpenAI's Top Minds With Massive Paychecks, But Sam Altman 'Neglected To Mention That He's Countering Those Offers,' Says Andrew Bosworth

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META billion-dollar AI hiring spree is heating up, but according to CTO Andrew Bosworth, OpenAI isn't letting go of its top talent without a serious fight.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC's Closing Bell Overtime on Friday, Meta's Bosworth revealed that OpenAI is actively countering Meta's lucrative job offers to retain its top employees.

Earlier this week, in a podcast, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Meta was offering $100 million signing bonuses to poach OpenAI staff. However, Bosworth responded, saying, "Sam neglected to mention that he's countering those offers."

Bosworth, a veteran at Meta since 2006, also spoke about the unprecedented demand for elite AI talent. "The market is setting a rate here for a level of talent which is really incredible and kind of unprecedented."

Why It's Important: Meta's aggressive recruitment strategy has included an investment in Scale AI and hiring its co-founder Alexandr Wang to help drive its superintelligence efforts.

Previously, it was also reported that Meta had attempted to acquire Safe Superintelligence, the new startup co-founded by former OpenAI executive Ilya Sutskever.

Although the acquisition didn't happen, Meta is now reportedly hiring Daniel Gross, along with former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, both of whom are involved in Safe Superintelligence through their venture firm, NFDG.

