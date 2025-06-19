Ford Recalls Over 197,000 Vehicles For Backseat Issue That Could 'Trap' Occupants In Emergency Situations

Ford Motor Co. F has recalled more than 197,000 vehicles in the latest recall over an issue affecting the backseat occupants, where they may remain locked inside the vehicle.

What Happened: The recall affects over 197,432 Ford Mustang Mach-E models from 2021-2025, where in the event of a low battery charge, the electronic rear doors may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits the vehicle, an NHTSA filing showed on Tuesday.

"Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) and the Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDMC) software, free of charge," the agency said in its report.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Ford had issued a separate, large-scale recall, which affected over 1.1 million vehicles over a camera software issue with models like the Bronco, Ford F-150, the Edge, as well as the Mustang Mach-E, among other models.

The company also recently issued a recall for the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck over a suspension defect affecting over 29,500 vehicles. "The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly, allowing the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly,” the NHTSA said in a statement about the recall.

Elsewhere, the company's executive chair, Bill Ford, had expressed concerns about the tax proposal from House Republicans, which aims to axe the $7500 federal EV credit.

