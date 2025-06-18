Senate Republicans Axe $250 Annual Fee On EVs, $100 Fee On Hybrids In Tax Bill Proposal: Report

Senate Republicans have released their version of the House of Representatives' tax bill, with the $250 annual fee on EVs removed.

What Happened: The House version of the bill included the $250 fee on EVs as well as a $100 fee on Hybrids. However, Senate Republicans have chosen not to include those in their version, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The report suggested that the Senate version killed the fee, which would've increased annually with inflation because it was "too onerous to execute."

However, the report also says that the senators could try to bring back the fee in some other form.

Why It Matters: The Senate had released its version of the bill, which included the House-approved plan to axe the $7500 Federal EV credit offered on all EV purchases. It also axes the $4000 credit on used EVs.

This comes in as U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed a resolution that barred California from adopting its EV mandate, which aimed to make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete in favor of EVs and Hybrids.

Amid this, Trump also admitted that he was "amazed" by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of his campaign despite knowing Trump's stance on EVs.

