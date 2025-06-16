Snowflake, Acxiom Partner To Power Secure AI Marketing For Brands

Snowflake SNOW and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG owned Acxiom on Monday announced a partnership to build and deliver a modern, AI-powered marketing data infrastructure that will fundamentally transform how brands leverage AI for marketing.

This collaboration will enable IPG to bring its proprietary data, identity, and collaboration tools directly into brands’ Snowflake environments.

With operations in over 100 countries, IPG will make these capabilities available to brands globally.

Also Read: Amazon Commits $13 Billion To Expand Australia’s AI Data Center Infrastructure

This will help modernize outdated data practices by delivering a secure and transparent AI-powered marketing foundation built natively in the cloud.

As part of this transformation, Acxiom will also modernize its products, solutions, and client environments with Snowflake, enabling brands to maximize the power of their first-party data in the cloud.

This collaboration unlocks a new era of marketing capabilities for brands, the company said in a press release. Bringing IPG’s advanced technologies, including Acxiom’s comprehensive suite of data and identity solutions and IPG’s collaborative Interact platform, directly into their Snowflake environments, brands gain unprecedented visibility and control over their data flow across applications, agencies, and platforms.

With Snowflake’s built-in privacy and security features, this direct integration eliminates the need to move first-party data.

It empowers brands with real-time insights, precise audience segmentation, and improved personalization while modernizing their data and technology stacks with composable architectures and AI.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin called Snowflake one of their “highest conviction growth ideas” for 2025. It is backed by the accomplishment of the “Rule of 50,” which means 25% product revenue growth alongside 25% free cash flow margins at over $4 billion in annual recurring revenue.

Price Action: SNOW stock is trading higher by 0.86% to $209.98 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock