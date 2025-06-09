June 9, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.6%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,434.64 today based on a price of $114.20 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
