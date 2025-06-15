Apple's WWDC 2025: Unveiling Ios 26, Liquid Glass Interface And Carplay Enhancements

Apple Inc. AAPL has unveiled iOS 26 and the Liquid Glass interface at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The event also highlighted enhancements to CarPlay, the Vision Pro, and the iPad.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly "Power On” reported that the Liquid Glass interface, which unifies all of Apple’s operating systems for the first time, was the most discussed feature at the conference. However, other significant upgrades were also introduced, including to CarPlay and the iPad.

CarPlay for iOS 26 now includes the use of widgets, allowing users to view calendar appointments, weather updates, and stock tickers. Other enhancements include improved call notifications and texting capabilities, and the ability to AirPlay video from your phone to the car’s touch screen.

The iPad also saw significant changes, with Apple finally perfecting its approach to multitasking. Users can now easily move windows around, activate the Expose mode to view all active windows, and use the new toggles for window tiling.

Another highlight of the event was the new eye-scrolling feature on the Vision Pro headset, which allows users to scroll up and down webpages and apps by simply looking at them. The Vision Pro software also includes widgets that let users customize objects on the walls.

Despite these advancements, Apple’s AI remains a challenge. The company aims to launch the postponed Siri AI upgrade in spring 2026.

