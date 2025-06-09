Apple WWDC 2025: From Live Translation To Genmoji, Visual AI And ChatGPT Integration, Here Are The New Apple Intelligence Features

On Monday, Apple Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 keynote wrapped up.

What Happened: From giving third-party developers access to powerful on-device models to launching real-time translations and expanding visual AI tools, Apple has tried to position itself as a major contender in the AI race, while keeping privacy at the forefront.

Here's a breakdown of everything Apple announced about Apple Intelligence this year.

Siri Still Missing In Action — But Not Forgotten

Apple Senior Vice President Craig Federighi opened with a recap of last year's Apple Intelligence rollout, which skipped over the company's flagship assistant, Siri. That omission remained unchanged this year, but Apple hinted that it’s intentional.

"As we’ve shared, we’re continuing our work to deliver the features that make Siri even more personal. This work needed more time to reach our high-quality bar, and we look forward to sharing more about it in the coming year," he stated.

Source: Apple

Apple Opens AI Access To Developers With Foundation Models Framework

The tech giant announced a new Foundation Models framework that gives third-party developers direct access to the same large language models that power Apple Intelligence.

This means apps can now integrate Apple's on-device AI to deliver smarter, privacy-focused features — even when offline. Apple showcased early examples: education app Kahoot can now build quizzes from a user's notes, while All Trails can recommend hikes based on personal preferences.

Messages Get Smarter With Genmoji And Image Playground

Apple is bringing more creative flair to iMessages with Genmoji. Genmoji now allows users to combine emojis or create new ones using text prompts. Emojis and Memoji can also now show different expressions.

Image Playground, Apple’s generative art tool, now supports new styles like oil painting and lets users craft images in the tone of ChatGPT-style prompts. Developers can also integrate these tools into their apps using a newly released Image Playground API.

Apple also reiterated its privacy-first stance: "You’re always in control, and nothing is shared with ChatGPT without your permission," the company said.

Source: Apple

Real-Time Translations Come To iPhone Calls, FaceTime And Messages

Perhaps one of the most practical upgrades, Apple Intelligence now enables live translation across calls, FaceTime and text messages — all powered by Apple-built models that run entirely on-device.

During phone calls, the system provides real-time spoken translations to both parties, even if the recipient isn't using an iPhone. In Messages, texts are translated as you type and read. FaceTime now offers live translated captions, enhancing accessibility.

Developers can also access these features through a new Call Translation API, while Apple Music adds lyric translation, making international music more accessible than ever.

Visual Intelligence Expands Across Screens And the Real World

Apple is pushing further into computer vision with expanded Visual Intelligence features in iOS 26. Users can now take a screenshot or view any content on their screen and instantly take action.

For example, a screenshot of a social media post about an event will trigger an "Add to Calendar" button that automatically fills in date, time, and location. A photo of a jacket or sneakers will prompt image-based product suggestions and reviews.

A new Ask button lets users query ChatGPT about screenshots, while Image Search allows them to find more context or similar items. These features also extend to the camera control and action button, allowing users to retrieve real-time information about objects or places in their surroundings.

Source: Apple

watchOS 26 Introduces Liquid Glass And AI-Powered Workout Buddy

Apple Watch is getting an aesthetic and functional refresh with watchOS 26, which debuts a sleek Liquid Glass interface. The OS also brings AI-powered enhancements to fitness features.

A new Workout Buddy gathers data from your workouts to provide real-time coaching insights. It even uses a generative voice feature to offer verbal encouragement — a blend between Siri and a personal trainer, albeit still sounding somewhat robotic.

Price Action: Apple shares were down 1.48%, reaching $200.91, at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings reveal that Apple is experiencing a short-term upward price trend, while showing a downward trajectory over the medium and long term. More detailed metrics are available here.

Photo courtesy: DenPhotos / Shutterstock.com