Micron And Trump Announce $200-Billion US Chip Expansion Plan, Aiming To Create 90K Jobs

Micron Technology MU and the Trump Administration announced on Thursday that Micron plans to expand its U.S. investments to approximately $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in R&D, potentially creating 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The U.S. semiconductor company plans to invest an additional $30 billion beyond prior plans. This includes building a second leading-edge memory fab in Boise, Idaho, expanding and modernizing its existing manufacturing facility in Manassas, Virginia and bringing advanced packaging capabilities to the U.S. to enable long-term growth in High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

Additionally, Micron is announcing a planned $50-billion domestic R&D investment, reaffirming its long-term position as the global leader in memory technology.

As previously announced, Micron’s investment includes ongoing plans for a megafab in New York.

Micron’s approximately $200 billion broader U.S. expansion vision includes two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho and up to four in New York, the expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing fab in Virginia, advanced HBM packaging capabilities and R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership.

These investments will help Micron meet expected market demand, maintain its share, and support its goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the U.S.

The co-location of these two Idaho fabs with Micron’s Idaho R&D operations will drive economies of scale and faster time to market for leading-edge products, including HBM.

Micron has already achieved key construction milestones on its first Idaho fab, with DRAM output scheduled to begin in 2027.

The second Idaho fab will increase Micron’s DRAM production in the U.S., while the company expects to begin ground preparation in New York later this year after completing state and federal environmental review processes.

Micron expects its second Idaho fab to come online before the first New York fab.

After completing the second Idaho fab, Micron plans to bring advanced HBM packaging capabilities to the U.S.

Additionally, Micron has finalized a $275 million CHIPS Act direct funding award to support its investment to expand and modernize its Manassas, Virginia facility, which will begin this year. This investment will onshore Micron’s 1-alpha DRAM node, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to key sectors, including industrial, automotive, defense and aerospace, and medical devices.

Micron anticipates that all its U.S. investments will be eligible for the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (AMIC). The company has already secured local, state, and federal support.

This includes up to $6.4 billion in CHIPS Act direct funding to support the construction of two Idaho fabs and two New York fabs and the expansion and modernization of its Virginia fab.

Also this week, Micron announced the shipment of HBM4 36GB 12-high samples to multiple key customers. Micron plans to ramp HBM4 in 2026.

Price Action: MU stock is trading lower by 0.72% to $115.25 premarket at last check Thursday.

