Snapchat Parent To Launch Light Weight AR Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Apple

Snap Inc SNAP announced Tuesday at the Augmented World Expo 2025 that it is launching lightweight, immersive AR glasses called Specs in 2026.

Specs are an ultra-powerful wearable computer integrated into a lightweight pair of glasses featuring see-through Lenses that enhance the physical world with digital experiences.

Snap’s all-new Specs are positioned to understand the world through advanced machine learning, bring AI assistance into three-dimensional space, enable shared games and experiences with friends, and provide a flexible and powerful workstation for browsing and streaming.

People use AR Lenses in the Snapchat camera 8 billion times daily, and over 400,000 developers have built over 4 million Lenses with Snap’s world-leading AR tools.

Snap released its fifth generation of Spectacles for developers in 2024, paving the way for the public launch of Specs in 2026.

Snap is also launching new tools specifically for developers building location-based experiences.

Meta Platforms META is reportedly gearing up to release an over $1,000 version of its smart glasses to challenge Apple Inc’s AAPL AR ambitions. The new version of Meta’s smart glasses will come with a built-in screen, hand-gesture controls, and a price tag ranging from $1,000-$1,400 compared to the $3,500 Vision Pro.

Price Action: SNAP stock traded higher by 2.30% to $8.69 at last check Wednesday.

