Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sparks Quantum Stock Frenzy

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that quantum computers will soon be able to solve complex, real-world problems that are out of reach for classical computers. Huang’s comments marked a reversal from his previously cautious stance on the technology and sparked a rally in quantum stocks.

The Details: Speaking at Nvidia's GTC Paris developer conference, Huang highlighted how quantum computers process information in fundamentally new ways compared to traditional computers and shortened his timeline for their practical application.

"Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point," Huang said during his keynote speech.

"We are within reach" of being able to apply quantum computers "in areas that can solve some interesting problems in the coming years," he added. "This is a really exciting time."

Huang also underscored Nvidia's commitment to supporting the quantum ecosystem and announced the availability of its quantum algorithm stack on advanced hardware like Nvidia's Grace Blackwell 200 chip.

The developments signal a new phase of hybrid quantum-classical computing, where Nvidia's technology will help accelerate both quantum research and practical applications.

Why It Matters: Huang's comments mark a significant shift from his earlier, more cautious stance.

In January, the Nvidia CEO suggested that practical quantum computers might be decades away, which sent quantum computing stocks plummeting. However, Huang's latest statements reflect growing confidence in the technology's near-term potential.

Stocks React: Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI soared Wednesday following Huang's comments. Quantum computing stocks D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS and Quantum Corp. QMCO were also moving higher at the time of publication.

The quantum stock rally reflects a broad enthusiasm for the sector, driven by expectations that quantum breakthroughs could soon unlock new capabilities across fields like healthcare, scientific research and finance.

