June 11, 2025 10:38 AM 2 min read

Nvidia's Jensen Huang Sparks Quantum Stock Frenzy

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that quantum computers will soon be able to solve complex, real-world problems that are out of reach for classical computers. Huang’s comments marked a reversal from his previously cautious stance on the technology and sparked a rally in quantum stocks. 

The Details: Speaking at Nvidia's GTC Paris developer conference, Huang highlighted how quantum computers process information in fundamentally new ways compared to traditional computers and shortened his timeline for their practical application. 

"Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point," Huang said during his keynote speech.  

"We are within reach" of being able to apply quantum computers "in areas that can solve some interesting problems in the coming years," he added. "This is a really exciting time."

Read Next: These Are The 3 Hottest Stock Market Themes Trending Now

Huang also underscored Nvidia's commitment to supporting the quantum ecosystem and announced the availability of its quantum algorithm stack on advanced hardware like Nvidia's Grace Blackwell 200 chip. 

The developments signal a new phase of hybrid quantum-classical computing, where Nvidia's technology will help accelerate both quantum research and practical applications.

Why It Matters: Huang's comments mark a significant shift from his earlier, more cautious stance. 

In January, the Nvidia CEO suggested that practical quantum computers might be decades away, which sent quantum computing stocks plummeting. However, Huang's latest statements reflect growing confidence in the technology's near-term potential. 

Stocks React: Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI soared Wednesday following Huang's comments. Quantum computing stocks D-Wave Quantum, Inc. QBTS and Quantum Corp. QMCO were also moving higher at the time of publication. 

The quantum stock rally reflects a broad enthusiasm for the sector, driven by expectations that quantum breakthroughs could soon unlock new capabilities across fields like healthcare, scientific research and finance. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$20.7737.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.79
Growth
38.43
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$42.617.22%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$144.580.43%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$17.251.89%
QMCO Logo
QMCOQuantum Corp
$11.346.88%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$13.4219.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved