D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Falls: What's Driving Recent Volatility After Advantage2 Launch?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS are trading lower by 7.5% to $17.39 during Tuesday’s session as the stock pulls back from recent highs. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Last week, D-Wave announced the general availability of its most advanced quantum computer, the Advantage2 system. The sixth-generation quantum processor is designed to address real-world applications in optimization, AI and materials simulation.

It's now accessible via D-Wave's Leap quantum cloud service, offering sub-second response times and enterprise-grade security through SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Additionally, the system is available for on-premises installation by hyperscale customers.

Read Also: SoundHound AI Stock Jumps 15%: What’s Going On?

CEO Alan Baratz hailed the launch as a major step forward for the quantum computing sector, emphasizing the Advantage2's ability to solve complex problems beyond the capabilities of even top-tier classical supercomputers.

The new system features increased qubit connectivity, improved energy scale, and enhanced coherence, all while enabling scalable coherent quantum annealing and hybrid solver integration.

Price Action: Despite Tuesday’s drop, D-Wave shares are still higher by over 15% over the past week and are trading 139% higher from just a month ago.

Read Also: Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings Loom, While AMD’s Edge AI Bet Could Change The Narrative

How To Buy QBTS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for D-Wave Quantum – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of D-Wave Quantum, which is trading at $17.39 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.75 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Photo: Courtesy of D-Wave Quantum