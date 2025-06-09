Tesla Inc TSLA has quietly joined the ranks of the S&P 500's biggest EPS disappointments in the first quarter.

According to FactSet, Tesla landed in the bottom 10 for Actual EPS Surprise %, with its first quarter earnings missing expectations by a stark 25.3% ― a notable spot of underperformance for the EV leader.

Tesla's EPS Shock: A Quarter To Forget

That 25% miss puts Tesla alongside companies like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and First Solar Inc FSLR ― far from its usual club of beats.

The data paints a different portrait than the company's headline-grabbing innovations: Tesla is being lumped in with chicken-footed performers, not the industry disruptors.

Can TSLA Chart Hold The Line At ~$290?

Despite the miss, TSLA remains a tale of two markets. Over the past 12 months, it's up nearly 70%, but it has stumbled –22% year-to-date, trading near $293 ― well below both its eight-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs), marking a crisp bearish signal . A deeper dip below this range could signal more technical pain.

Still, Tesla stock manages mixed signals. Its 50-day SMA at $292.32 sits just under current levels, hinting at a possible floor. Meanwhile, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator remains positive and the RSI (relative strength index) floats around neutral, signaling technical balance but little conviction .

Why the miss? Production snags. Price cuts that carved into margins. Questions around demand ― especially as EV competition heats up and macro uncertainty lingers.

That said, Tesla's long-term narrative remains intact: its energy business is scaling, global expansion continues, and recurring software and FSD revenue could restore margin optimism.

What’s Next For TSLA Investors?

TSLA investors may want to keep an eye on:

Tesla’s second quarter guidance and any recalibration in price strategy.

The stock’s technical support and whether it holds around the $290–295 zone or gives way to deeper downside.

A shift in narrative – if Tesla leans back into margin talk and software recurring revenues, the stock could rebound despite short-term jitters.

The investors' dilemma is clear: Tesla may be among the S&P's most disappointing EPS misses in the first quarter, but is that a signal of long-term trouble – or just a short-lived blip?

