Tesla China Sales Surge In May As New Model Y Juniper Exported For The First Time Amid US-China Trade War

Tesla Inc. TSLA sales surged in May as Elon Musk's EV giant exported the new Model Y Juniper from China for the first time amid ongoing trade tensions.

What Happened: Tesla registered 38,588 sales in May, a healthy 34% MoM increase from the company's 28,731 units sold in April. The company also exported 23,074 models out of China in May, data shared by Tesla Influencers Roland Pircher and Tsla Chan via a post on the social media platform X, published on Monday.

The total number of sales, including exports, for May stands at 61,662. The company also sold over 39,527 units of the new Model Y, the post suggests. However, the sales still fall over 30% short of the 55,215 units it sold in China last year.

Why It Matters: The data suggests Tesla is enjoying a strong May in China as the automaker recorded over 13,000 new insured registrations in China, which was the highest total this quarter for the company.

The company had previously also recorded more than 11,000 registrations consecutively for two weeks in China, showcasing increased adoption, a relief to the company that has been struggling with declining sales throughout the globe.

Musk's EV giant also experienced a sales surge in Norway, despite plummeting sales in other European markets, with most sales comprising of the new Tesla Model Y.

Elsewhere, despite Musk's falling out with U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts like Wedbush Securities' managing director Dan Ives maintain bullish views on the company, ahead of June 12's Robotaxi launch in Austin.

