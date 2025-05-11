Apple's 2027 Vision: Foldable iPhones, Smart Glasses, And AI Innovations

In a bid to reinvigorate its innovation engine, Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly gearing up for a significant year in 2027, with plans to introduce a range of groundbreaking devices and features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly “Power On” shared that Apple’s 2027 product roadmap includes a foldable iPhone, smart glasses, and other novel devices. The tech giant is also developing an iOS 19 feature that will allow hotel Wi-Fi access details to be synced across devices.

Apple’s sales have been on a downward trajectory due to a dearth of revolutionary designs. iPhone sales are lower than they were two years ago, and Apple Watch revenue saw a 14% drop last year.

The company is feeling the heat from Chinese competitors like Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp., which are making waves with their innovative foldable phones.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, voiced concerns about the company’s future during a court testimony at Google’s antitrust trial. He cautioned that a lack of innovation could put Apple at a disadvantage against its competitors.

Despite the current challenges, Apple is plotting a product renaissance for 2027. The roadmap includes a foldable iPhone, smart glasses, and other new devices, writes Gurman.

The company is also focusing on enhancing its AI capabilities with powerful new chips for its AI servers and a shift to a Siri digital assistant that relies on large language models.

Additionally, Apple plans to reduce its dependence on Google search by transitioning to AI-based results.

Cue disclosed that Google search queries on Apple devices fell last month for the first time in 22 years, and the company is contemplating switching its Safari browser to an AI search system.

This move could significantly alter the dynamics of the search engine market and further solidify Apple’s position in the tech industry.

