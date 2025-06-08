Palihapitiya's Predictions, Musk Vs Trump, And Thiel's Flying Car Dream: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of tech and finance. From billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya making bold predictions of autonomous vehicles to the escalating feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, there’s a lot to unpack.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Palihapitiya’s Bold Predictions

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya made some bold predictions about autonomous vehicles. He believes that Tesla’s Robotaxi and Alphabet’s Waymo will dominate the autonomous vehicle market, potentially sidelining ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft. Palihapitiya argues that consumer preference for driverless rides stems from privacy concerns rather than just cost considerations.

Musk Vs Trump: Tesla’s Record Crash

Tesla suffered a record $152 billion market cap loss this week, following an escalated feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. The company’s stock traded down 14.3% to $284.70 on Thursday, marking the company’s second-biggest percentage loss in more than a year and the biggest market cap loss in company history.

Musk Dismisses SpaceX Valuation

Elon Musk has dismissed a report that valued SpaceX at $480 billion, calling it "too high" for where the company is at present. In a separate post, the billionaire said that the company will reach an important revenue milestone in 2026.

Peter Thiel’s Flying Car Dream Nears Reality

Venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale is sounding the alarm on Chinese competition in the flying car sector while showcasing American innovation through Joby Aviation. As regulatory delays threaten U.S. market leadership in the emerging electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry, Lonsdale warns that the FAA ‘Must Move Fast’ as China could overtake the U.S.

Boeing’s Starliner Flight Delayed To 2026

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was expected to make its next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of this year, has been delayed until 2026. The Starliner is seen as a potential alternative to SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. NASA, however, is still deciding whether the upcoming flight will carry astronauts or only cargo.

