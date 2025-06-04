Elon Musk Dismisses Reports That SpaceX Is Valued At $480 Billion, Says It Sounds 'Too High:' Predicts Its Revenue Will Exceed NASA's Budget In 2026

Elon Musk has dismissed a report that valued SpaceX at $480 billion, calling it “too high” for where the company is at present. In a separate post on X, the billionaire said that the company will reach an important revenue milestone in 2026.

What Happened: "I have no idea how they're arriving at this valuation. Sounds too high for where SpaceX is today," Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Musk was responding to a post that claimed that SpaceX had reached a current valuation of $480 billion, up from $350 billion.

The billionaire also shared his thoughts on SpaceX's predicted revenue. Musk highlighted the "interesting milestone" in a separate post on X on Tuesday.

"@SpaceX commercial revenue from space will exceed the entire budget of @NASA next year. SpaceX revenue this year will be ~$15.5B, of which NASA is ~$1.1B," Musk said in the post.

Interestingly, official documents from NASA show the space agency's budget has been slashed by the Trump administration to over $18.8 billion for FY 2026.

Why It Matters: SpaceX has doubled down on its efforts to reach Mars, with the company recently testing its flagship rocket Starship, a key element in Musk's ambition to colonize the red planet. However, the test failed as the rocket spun out of control 30 minutes into the launch.

It's worth noting that Musk's NASA prediction comes in as U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman for the NASA administrator job, citing previous political associations. Interestingly, Isaacman shared Musk's ambition to reach Mars.

"We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars," Isaacman had previously stated.

