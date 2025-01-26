Elon Musk's Shocking Remarks To Far-Right German Party: 'Too Much Focus on Past Guilt'

Elon Musk told a far-right rally in Germany that the nation’s citizens should take pride in their heritage and let go of the guilt associated with Germany’s fascist past.

What Happened: On Saturday Musk made a surprise appearance at a rally for Germany's Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party. He addressed the rally via video, four weeks ahead of the country’s elections.

Musk, who has been publicly supporting the party for weeks, used his social media platform X to circulate the video.

The video features Musk urging German voters and AfD supporters to disregard the European Union, shun multiculturalism, and take pride in their country.

He was quoted as saying, “I think there is too much focus on past guilt [in Germany], and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents – their great-grandparents even.”

Musk’s comments came shortly after he was accused of making a fascist salute at a Washington event following President Donald Trump‘s second inauguration.

Musk suggested that voters should opt for “self-determination for Germany” and less influence “from Brussels.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s remarks have stirred controversy, given the historical context of Germany’s past. His support for the far-right AfD party and his call for Germans to discard guilt over their ancestors’ actions have raised eyebrows.

The AfD party is known for its nationalist and anti-immigration stance, and Musk’s endorsement could potentially influence the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, his comments on the European Union and multiculturalism could have implications for Germany’s international relations and internal social dynamics.

Musk’s statements carry significant weight and could potentially impact his businesses’ operations in Germany and the European Union. The reactions to his remarks, both domestically and internationally, will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

