Brookfield Bets Big On European AI With $10 Billion Investment

Brookfield Asset Management BAM announced on Wednesday a commitment of up to SEK 95 billion (roughly $10 billion) to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in Sweden, representing one of its largest AI investments in Europe to date.

Brookfield plans to anchor the funding around a new AI-focused data center campus in Strängnäs, a project intended to strengthen Sweden’s national AI capabilities and digital resilience.

Brookfield has secured rights to about 350,000 square meters of land to more than double the site’s energy capacity from 300MW to 750MW. The project is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs, including 1,000 permanent positions and 2,000 for the construction phase.

Also Read: Tech Bull Says NVDA Can Be A $250 Stock If Trump Takes A Step Back From Tariffs

“This marks another important step for boosting sovereign compute capabilities for both public services and private enterprises in Europe,” said Sikander Rashid, Head of Europe at Brookfield.

The investment targets critical infrastructure beyond data centers, including energy generation and chip storage, all seen as foundational for deploying AI technologies at scale.

Brookfield has invested more than €100 billion globally in digital infrastructure, renewables, and semiconductors. Earlier this year, the firm pledged €20 billion to France, with half going toward a major AI factory project. The firm has been active in Sweden since 2018, with holdings across telecom, clean energy, logistics, and public assets.

Brookfield Asset Management reported strong first-quarter 2025 results, with fee-related earnings up 26% year-over-year to $698 million, driven by robust fundraising and real estate inflows. The firm raised $25 billion in Q1, deployed $16 billion across asset classes, and closed $6 billion for its real estate flagship, now at $16 billion.

Related ETFs: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM.

Price Action: BAM shares are trading higher by 0.23% to $56.57 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Dow Futures Edge Higher After Two Days Of Gains: Expert Says Trump Tariffs’ Distorting Pretty Much Everything’

Photo by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock