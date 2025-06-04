Tech Bull Says NVDA Can Be A $250 Stock If Trump Takes A Step Back From Tariffs

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicts Nvidia Corp. NVDA could reach $250 per share within two years if the Trump administration steps back from aggressive tariff policies.

What Happened: “New all-time highs for tech are on the horizon,” Ives stated in his recent interview with Schwab Network, emphasizing that reduced trade tensions could unlock significant value for semiconductor stocks.

The analyst’s bullish outlook comes as NVIDIA recently reclaimed its position as the world’s most valuable company with a $3.4 trillion market capitalization, surpassing Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

NVIDIA shares closed at $141.22 on Tuesday, representing a 2.80% gain that pushed its market cap to $3.444 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft’s $3.441 trillion valuation.

The chipmaker’s stock has gained momentum following strong first-quarter earnings that showed revenue of $44.1 billion, marking a 69% year-over-year increase and beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $43.2 billion.

Why It Matters: The rally reflects surging demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips, which power everything from data centers to generative AI platforms. Morgan Stanley has reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating on NVIDIA, calling it a “unique opportunity” in the semiconductor industry while maintaining it as a top pick despite broader sector concerns.

Ives’ optimistic view hinges on the Trump administration potentially easing tariff pressures that have created uncertainty in the tech sector, particularly around U.S.-China trade relations.

However, geopolitical tensions remain a key risk factor. NVIDIA’s cautious forward guidance reflects uncertainties related to Chinese export restrictions and ongoing trade disputes. Despite these challenges, CEO Jensen Huang described demand as “incredibly strong” during the company’s recent earnings call.

