IT hardware manufacturer Super Micro Computer SMCI has made a significant leap in the Fortune 500 rankings, becoming the list’s most notable riser.

What Happened: Super Micro Computer outperformed all other companies on this year’s Fortune 500 list, soaring 206 places to secure the No. 292 spot. This impressive rise occurred amid a tech industry grappling with mass layoffs, fluctuating chip demand, and a frantic race to scale up AI infrastructure, Fortune reported.

Despite the risk of a second Nasdaq delisting and growing scrutiny, Super Micro more than doubled its revenue last year to $14.99 billion—a 110% increase—and led its industry in profit growth, earning $1.15 billion.

The company’s success stems from its strategic role in the fast-growing fields of AI, cloud computing, and data-center infrastructure. It has shipped over 1.3 million server and storage nodes, with its systems powering many global data centers.

Super Micro, bolstered by strong partnerships with Nvidia NVDA and Intel INTC, has emerged as a top vendor for AI-focused infrastructure. Its selection by Elon Musk's xAI to help build a massive data center in Memphis highlights the company's growing influence in the AI space.

Why It Matters: Super Micro’s success comes on the heels of its strategic moves in the AI sector. In May, the company began taking orders for enterprise AI systems with Nvidia Corp.’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, significantly enhancing performance for enterprise AI factory workloads.

In May, it also announced a strategic partnership with DataVolt, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to develop hyperscale AI campuses, starting in Saudi Arabia.

However, the company’s journey has not been without obstacles. Earlier in May, Super Micro’s stock slipped following its Q3 results, with the CEO Charles Liang acknowledging that “uncertainty and tariffs may have a short-term impact”. Despite these challenges, Super Micro’s strategic moves and partnerships have positioned it for continued growth in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, SMCI has a growth score of 88.44% and a momentum rating of 30.06%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.

On a year-to-date basis, SMCI stock surged 43.73%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.