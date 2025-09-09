What's Going On With JetBlue Airways Stock Tuesday?

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU marked a turning point in its 25-year history on Tuesday, operating the final revenue flight of its Embraer E190 and formally retiring the type from service.

The farewell flight connected New York’s JFK and Boston, cities that bookended the E190’s debut in 2005, while the airline highlighted its shift to a simplified, all-Airbus fleet anchored by the A220-300.

JetBlue said the E190’s retirement coincides with another key waypoint: the arrival of its 50th Airbus SE EADSY A220-300.

The carrier has now taken 52 of 100 A220s on order, streamlining its operation around the A220 and A320 families to boost efficiency, performance, and customer comfort.

Commemorative Final Flight

As a tribute to nearly two decades of service, Chief Operating Officer Warren Christie captained commemorative flight #190 from JFK to Boston, joined by original crewmembers and invited guests. “I am proud to operate today’s flight, as it marks a significant evolution of our fleet,” Christie said.

“The E190 was instrumental in our early years and proved to deliver on critical connectivity in short-haul markets, allowing us to grow into new regions, especially in our New York and Boston focus cities.”

The Airbus A220 sits at the center of JetBlue’s modernization plan. With 140 Collins Meridian seats, wider cabins in JetBlue’s narrowbody lineup, larger bins, generous windows, and in-seat power (AC, USB-A, USB-C), the aircraft enhances the onboard experience.

Fast, free Fly-Fi and seatback entertainment round out the product, while the A220’s lower operating costs and improved fuel burn support JetBlue’s financial goals and JetForward strategy.

Beyond comfort and economics, the A220’s range opens transcontinental routes that the E190 could not serve, giving JetBlue new options to deploy capacity where demand and profitability align.

The type’s capabilities also help the airline keep a consistent brand standard across more of its network.

Fuel Efficiency Initiative

In a separate move, JetBlue became the first U.S. commercial airline to adopt SkyBreathe MyFuelCoach on Monday, an application from OpenAirlines that uses machine learning and historical flight data to deliver personalized fuel-saving insights for pilots.

The tool supports JetBlue’s broader operational-efficiency push by helping flight crews reduce consumption and emissions across future missions.

Price Action: JBLU shares are trading lower by 1.25% to $5.115 at last check Tuesday.

