June 23, 2025 7:45 AM 1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Guardforce AI Renews 3-Year Deal With Thailand's Government Savings Bank

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Guardforce AI Co GFAI on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited (GFCS), has won a three-year renewal with Government Savings Bank (GSB).

GSB one of Thailand’s state-owned banks adn the renewal deal is effective from June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2028.

This fourth consecutive renewal represents a decade-long partnership between the company and GSB.

Also Read: Guardforce AI Taps Librum Technologies To Boost AI Agent Capabilities

Under the renewed agreement, GFCS will continue to provide secure and efficient cash-in-transit and maintenance services for GSB’s ATM network across Thailand’s upcountry regions, which covers most of the company’s ATM services currently handled.

With this renewal, Guardforce AI will secure stable and predictable revenue streams over the next three years, providing the company with a solid financial foundation to invest in innovation and expand its AI-driven solutions, the company said.

In January, GFCS renewed key contracts with its long-time customer GSB in Thailand. Under two three-year multi-million-dollar contracts, GFCS continued to deliver cash center operations and secure logistics services for coins.

Price Action: GFAI stock closed lower by 3.33% at $1.16 Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Company

GFAI Logo
GFAIGuardforce AI Co Ltd
$1.16-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.75
Growth
29.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
83.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GFAIW Logo
GFAIWGuardforce AI Co Ltd
$0.1770-13.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved