Faraday Future Secures 600-Unit Order For FX Super One MPV

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFAI has entered into a new binding business-to-business (B2B) deposit agreement with Los Angeles-based New PBB Auto Inc. on Friday.

The agreement includes a non-refundable deposit and a non-binding pre-order for 600 units of Faraday Future’s upcoming FX model, the Super One multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

As part of its recent agreement with Faraday Future, the New PBB Auto submitted a $60,000 non-refundable deposit, applicable toward the purchase of one or more FX vehicles.

This deposit secures priority access to up to 180 FX units for buyers designated by New PBB Auto, pending additional payments.

The order reflects strong regional interest in the FX Super One, especially in California, a leading market for electric vehicles. The remaining pre-ordered units may be allocated to future customers identified by New PBB Auto.

The FX Super One aims to deliver a premium experience through advanced technology and high-end features, reinforcing its appeal in key EV markets like Los Angeles.

New PBB Auto will also serve as a paid co-creation partner, contributing to the enhancement of the FX Super One’s AI-powered MPV experience.

The FX Super One is slated to debut as a fully electric vehicle, with an advanced AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) version expected to follow. Production of the first units is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

Liying Deng, Senior Director of Sales Management at Faraday Future, said, “Partnering with New PBB Auto marks a strategic move to localize our planned innovative MPV model by combining our Co-Creation Ecosystem online direct sales with their strong community-based offline services.”

“This collaboration drives B2B sales innovation and expands access to premium, high-touch EV experiences for urban consumers,” Deng added.

Leo Li, Founder and CEO of New PBB Auto, said, “Faraday Future’s advanced products, cutting-edge technology, and continuous spirit of innovation are truly impressive. We are confident that, together, we can deliver highly competitive and appealing products to our customers and achieve success side by side.”

Last week, the company disclosed the official launch of its first regional operations facility in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy.

Price Action: FFAI stock closed lower by 6.06% at $1.24 on Thursday.

