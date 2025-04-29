Faraday Future (FFAI) Shares Surge 50% Amid Leadership Changes And Strategic Updates

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFAI has seen its stock climb 50% to $1.34 over the past week following a series of company announcements.

What To Know: The California-based electric vehicle maker recently appointed founder YT Jia as Co-CEO alongside current CEO Matthias Aydt, signaling a new dual-leadership structure. Jia will oversee finance, legal and supply chain operations in addition to his current responsibilities. His new equity incentive package is tied to market cap and stock performance.

At the company's recent "FF Stockholder Community and FX Co-Creation Day" in Los Angeles, Jia outlined strategic goals including launching the first FX model by end of 2025, achieving positive gross margin and operating cash flow and pursuing global AI and AIEV M&A initiatives.

California political figures including former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez expressed public support for the company's transformation efforts.

Faraday Future emphasized its intent to maximize stakeholder value and resist illegal short-selling as it executes its Global Bridge Strategy.

