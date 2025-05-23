Faraday Future Unveils UAE Facility, Eyes Global Expansion

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFAI on Friday announced the official launch of its first regional operations facility in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy.

The 108,000-square-foot facility, located in the Al Hamra area of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone in the United Arab Emirates, was unveiled during a formal handover ceremony. The site supports Faraday’s “Third Pole” strategy, which aims to expand its footprint beyond its dual home markets, the U.S. and China.

Designed to support the company’s core electric vehicle lineup and upcoming FX models, the facility will serve as an operational base for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The site includes office space, an engineering workshop, and regional coordination functions. Faraday also plans to expand its services to Europe and North Africa.

Matthias Aydt, global co-CEO of Faraday Future, emphasized the UAE’s strategic importance as a regional hub. He said the facility could create up to 200 skilled jobs and help develop a sustainable, AI-powered mobility ecosystem. The company also intends to establish regional research and development capabilities and a localized supply chain based in Ras Al Khaimah.

Operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2025, focusing on integrating intelligent technology into mobility solutions.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Faraday Future’s Chinese affiliate, FF Automotive (China) Co. Ltd., said it had engaged a top financial advisory firm to explore potential mergers, acquisitions, and capital market opportunities in China.

The move aligns with the company’s global AI electric vehicle strategy, which seeks to acquire innovative, cost-effective technologies to create long-term value and expand its role in the intelligent mobility sector.

FFAI hit a 52-week high of $58.80 and a low of $0.83, closing at $1.13 on May 22, down 98% from its peak. Despite this, shares have rebounded over 35% from the low, though still down 53% year-to-date.

Price Action: FFAI shares are trading higher by 6.82% at $1.20 at last check Friday.

Image by T. Schneider via Shutterstock