Faraday Future Enters East Coast Market With NYC FF 91 2.0 Delivery

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFAI disclosed on Wednesday that Univest Securities, LLC will take delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance in New York City on March 28.

This marks FF’s official entry into the East Coast market. This move lays the groundwork for future expansion and access to a broader high-end user base.

Given New York’s status as a key economic hub and a growing EV market, FF’s presence could enhance its position in the U.S. EV industry while boosting brand visibility.

Yesterday, Faraday Future announced $41 million in new cash financing commitments to help accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to continue the advancement of Future Faraday’s FX brand and AI development.

Faraday expects the funding to help it reach its target of rolling out the first FX vehicle by the end of 2025.

Also, this month, the company unveiled its AI strategy, products, and technology on its first Open AI Day.

The company also announced the launch of Future AIHER, the world’s first AI hybrid extended-range electric powertrain system company.

Price Action: FFAI shares are down 0.76% at $1.30 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.