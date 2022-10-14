ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Revlon Stock Trading Lower

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 14, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read

Revlon Inc REV shares are trading lower by 5.20% to $4.57 Friday morning on volatility amid short-squeeze speculation on social media. The stock spiked during Thursday's session and is selling off Friday morning.

Revlon has a total share float of 7.63 million, of which 1.90 million shares are sold short, representing 24.89% of shares sold short. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June and shares have seen marked volatility since. The company obtained court approval for its bankruptcy at the beginning of August.

Revlon is principally engaged in the cosmetics industry. The company's product portfolio includes offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances.

See Also: Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Trading Higher

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Revlon has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $1.08.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas