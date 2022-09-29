ñol

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 29, 2022 5:03 PM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE: IR Firm Equity Animal Was Hired To Tell A Story: An 'Enhanced Financial Position' For SG Blocks Was What Followed

In mid-August, Equity Animal, which aims to disrupt the investor relations field, came to Benzinga with news that it was hired by modular structure maker SG Blocks Inc SGBX to help tell its story to millions of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

On Thursday, SG Blocks released updates for its subsidiary focused on real estate development, SGB Development Corporation (SGB DevCo), as well as the expansion of manufacturing footprints, Equity Animal shared with Benzinga.

SG Blocks recorded strong “real estate development performance” and expressed excitement about its future growth on the path to capitalize on a “record backlog of approximately $765 million with 4,000+ units to be built.”

The firm’s Chairman and CEO Paul Galvin, in an exclusive comment to Benzinga, said he is very excited to continue showcasing SG Blocks’ operations and DevCo’s growth to the markets.

“Our company transformed and grew significantly during COVID,” he explained.

“Today's update on our wholly owned DevCo only further highlights our enhanced financial position and the strategic decisions that we've been making at all levels of the company.”

Click here to learn more.

Posted In: Equity AnimalPaul avinSG BlocksNewsPenny StocksTop StoriesReal Estate