Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures.

Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to be advising SG Blocks, a company that is mission-driven while disrupting the largest verticals through best-in-class safe and green modular construction for building structures,” Moran stated.

“What excites us the most is the opportunity to showcase to new investors that engrained in the company’s DNA is the ethos that ESG done right is not only green but can change the world while creating shareholder value.”

Gauging Impact: Equity Animal is able to reach roughly 35 million retail, institutional and accredited investors monthly.

The firm will kick off its engagement with SG Blocks’ second quarter 2022 earnings call hosted on Twitter Inc TWTR Spaces on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4:30 pm ET.

“We look forward to helping the company communicate the story of their past successes and current pipeline to create enhanced strategic opportunities for growth,” Hanly added.