ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With AMC Stock Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 27, 2022 12:29 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With AMC Stock Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $7.06 Tuesday afternoon, rebounding after selling off during Monday's session after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement.

What Happened?

AMC has entered into an equity distribution agreement to allow for the sale from time to time of up to a maximum of 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units APE.

The company said the agreement is designed to provide significant flexibility in achieving AMC's goals over time. AMC intends to use the net proceeds, if any, primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the company’s existing indebtedness...Read More

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $28.49 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas