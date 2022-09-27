What's Going On With AMC Stock Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $7.06 Tuesday afternoon, rebounding after selling off during Monday's session after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement.

What Happened?

AMC has entered into an equity distribution agreement to allow for the sale from time to time of up to a maximum of 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units APE.

The company said the agreement is designed to provide significant flexibility in achieving AMC's goals over time. AMC intends to use the net proceeds, if any, primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the company’s existing indebtedness...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $28.49 and a 52-week low of $6.01.