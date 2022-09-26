ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 26, 2022 9:48 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Monday after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement.

What Happened: AMC has entered into an equity distribution agreement to allow for the sale from time to time of up to a maximum of 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units APE.

The company said the agreement is designed to provide significant flexibility in achieving AMC's goals over time. AMC intends to use the net proceeds, if any, primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the company’s existing indebtedness. 

AMC is not obligated to sell any AMC Preferred Equity Units under the agreement and may at any time suspend solicitation and offers. The equity distribution agreement allows AMC to control the timing, amount and pricing of any future sales, subject to, among other things, market conditions and trading volumes.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres located across the United States and Europe.

See Also: Top Financial Media Stories Monday, Sept. 26

AMC Price Action: AMC has a 52-week high of $34.33 and a 52-week low of $7.65.

The stock was down 3.5% at $7.71 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Dave Dugdale from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas