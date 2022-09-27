What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 4.12% to $287.39 Tuesday morning following a report suggesting the company expects a high volume of deliveries at the end of the quarter.

What Happened?

Per a Tuesday report by Electrek- Tesla is expecting a “very high volume” of vehicle deliveries during the end of the quarter, and it is asking all employees to help – even those outside of the sale and delivery organization.

An email obtained by Electrek, by Tesla management, states: "We will be delivering a very high volume of vehicles to eagerly waiting customers during the final days of Q3. To help ensure we can delight as many customers as possible, the delivery team is requesting additional support with key delivery-execution tasks."

See Also: Does Elon Musk's Tesla Or Nio Make The Cooler-Looking EV?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $414.50 and a 52-week low of $206.86.