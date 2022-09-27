Why Is Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up Today?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced results from the EPIPHAST II trial for its AQST-109 epinephrine sublingual film.

The EPIPHAST II trial was designed to compare single doses of AQST-109 to EpiPen and epinephrine intramuscular injection. Results from the single dose administration showed AQST-109 achieved a significantly faster Tmax (12 minutes), compared to both EpiPen (22.5 minutes) and epinephrine intramuscular injection (45 minutes).

After one dose of AQST-109, maximum mean effects on systolic blood pressure occurred within 5 minutes of dosing compared to 8 minutes for EpiPen. Maximum mean effects in heart rate occurred within 8 minutes compared to an average of 5 minutes with EpiPen.

"This is a meaningful step forward for this program and brings us closer to improving the lives of people who are looking for alternatives to the current standard of care for allergic reactions," said Daniel Barber, CEO of Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients' problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives.

AQST Price Action: Aquestive has a 52-week high of $4.29 and a 52-week low of 61 cents per share.

The stock was up 13.4% at $1.27 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.